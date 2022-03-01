Piper Sandler Comments on Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $5.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $15.14 EPS.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.28.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $36.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $88.51.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.47) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,976,000 after buying an additional 957,993 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,191,000 after buying an additional 844,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,560,000 after buying an additional 529,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after buying an additional 397,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after buying an additional 330,541 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.