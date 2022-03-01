Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Amalgamated Financial in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAL. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.