Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allbirds in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. Allbirds’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BIRD. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allbirds has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $7.88 on Monday. Allbirds has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $32.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,398,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,671,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

