Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the fourth quarter worth $8,602,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 97,868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 246,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 77.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 113,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.
Playtika Company Profile
Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.
