Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSA. Truist Financial upped their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $345.77.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $355.02 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $229.14 and a 52-week high of $377.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.87. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,549,000 after buying an additional 608,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after acquiring an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Public Storage by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,992,000 after acquiring an additional 430,899 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,522,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,187,000 after purchasing an additional 296,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

