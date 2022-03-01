Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) PT Lowered to €112.00 at Morgan Stanley

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €120.00 ($134.83) to €112.00 ($125.84) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Puma from €145.00 ($162.92) to €120.00 ($134.83) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Puma from €113.00 ($126.97) to €114.00 ($128.09) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.40.

OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $9.00 on Friday. Puma has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

