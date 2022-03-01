Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arcosa in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arcosa’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

ACA opened at $52.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average is $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. Arcosa has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $67.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.33 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

