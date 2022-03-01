Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Issued By William Blair

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SunOpta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.
SOY opened at C$6.76 on Monday. SunOpta has a 52-week low of C$5.44 and a 52-week high of C$20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$725.61 million and a P/E ratio of 8.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.15.
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
