Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $39.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth $37,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

