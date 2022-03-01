Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Stericycle, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stericycle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Stericycle alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $58.36 on Monday. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.87.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stericycle by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,509,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 216,364 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Stericycle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,775,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,787,000 after buying an additional 249,209 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,140,000 after purchasing an additional 840,222 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,244,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,142,000 after purchasing an additional 240,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,780,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.