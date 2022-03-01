Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Lifted by Raymond James

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.19. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

TECK opened at $35.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.