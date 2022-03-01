Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Issued By Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.11. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.58.

Shares of RY opened at $110.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $85.84 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.11. The firm has a market cap of $156.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.944 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,565 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 153,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,051,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 131,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,110,000 after buying an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.