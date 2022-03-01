Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Kodiak Sciences Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.63) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.57). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.98) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.97) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

KOD stock opened at $8.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.08. The company has a market cap of $446.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $137.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after buying an additional 551,429 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,108,000 after buying an additional 144,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,851,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,724,000 after buying an additional 239,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,036,000 after acquiring an additional 102,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,928,000 after buying an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 362,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,906,010.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648 and have sold 1,013,900 shares valued at $10,256,331. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

