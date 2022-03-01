QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Declares $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd.

QUALCOMM has increased its dividend payment by 3.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. QUALCOMM has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $11.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of QCOM opened at $171.99 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,010. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

