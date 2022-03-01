Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

QTX stock opened at GBX 385 ($5.17) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 386.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 423.62. Quartix Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 330 ($4.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 580 ($7.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of £186.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Quartix Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Quartix Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

