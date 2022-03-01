Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) Increases Dividend to GBX 7 Per Share

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) declared a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Quartix Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

QTX opened at GBX 385 ($5.17) on Tuesday. Quartix Technologies has a one year low of GBX 330 ($4.43) and a one year high of GBX 580 ($7.78). The stock has a market cap of £186.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 386.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 423.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Technologies in a research note on Monday.

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

