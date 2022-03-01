Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.78.

QBR.B stock opened at C$27.72 on Friday. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$27.13 and a twelve month high of C$36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37. The stock has a market cap of C$6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.00.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

