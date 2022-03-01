Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.78.

QBR.B stock opened at C$27.72 on Friday. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$27.13 and a twelve month high of C$36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37. The stock has a market cap of C$6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.00.

About Quebecor (Get Rating)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

