Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Position Lowered by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,089 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth $67,827,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 864,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,070,000 after buying an additional 423,990 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,827,000 after buying an additional 378,368 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,734,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,871,000 after buying an additional 201,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 852,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,234,000 after buying an additional 141,662 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. StockNews.com raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of -0.10. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $88.37 and a 1-year high of $180.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quidel (Get Rating)

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.