Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 651,266 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $15,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.6% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after buying an additional 741,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,148,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,279,000 after buying an additional 162,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after purchasing an additional 134,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,117,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,701,000 after purchasing an additional 911,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,662,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,495,000 after purchasing an additional 565,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $626.96 million, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $146.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.87 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. Research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quotient Technology (Get Rating)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.