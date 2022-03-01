Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Downgraded by TheStreet

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ranpak presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NYSE:PACK opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. Ranpak has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -302.46 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Ranpak news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACK. Blackstone Inc increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 875.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 3,901,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,825,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 3,892.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,834 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,389,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 885,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 556,624 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

