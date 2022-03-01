Raymond James Downgrades First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) to Market Perform

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FHN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.