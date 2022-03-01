Raymond James Weighs in on Capreit’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capreit in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Capreit alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capreit in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.