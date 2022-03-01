Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Boosted by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after buying an additional 808,192 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.37. The company had a trading volume of 117,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,571,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $72.74 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $154.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.89.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

