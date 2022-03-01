Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $541.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

