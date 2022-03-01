Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,396 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Flexible Solutions International were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSI shares. Greenridge Global raised Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Flexible Solutions International Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

