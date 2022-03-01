Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 179,400 Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Genasys were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genasys by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 250,158 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genasys by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 255,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genasys by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. Genasys Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.15.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Genasys had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genasys Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

GNSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Genasys in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, CEO Richard Danforth purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $43,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

