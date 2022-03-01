Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) PT Lowered to $44.00

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of RCII opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 68.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,682,000 after buying an additional 110,073 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,962,000 after buying an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,443,000 after buying an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 7.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,280,000 after buying an additional 80,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

