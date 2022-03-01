Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Immunic, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immunic in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Immunic stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. Immunic has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Immunic by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Immunic by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 285.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Immunic by 3,107.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 17.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

