Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Lion Electric Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a report released on Sunday, February 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of LEV stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. Lion Electric has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $23.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Lion Electric by 9,901.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

