Rightmove (LON:RMV) Earns Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RMV. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.45) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rightmove to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 753 ($10.10) to GBX 565 ($7.58) in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.53) to GBX 740 ($9.93) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.67) to GBX 800 ($10.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 654.44 ($8.78).

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 669.40 ($8.98) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 690.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 709.72. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 551.80 ($7.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810 ($10.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

