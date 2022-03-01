Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RTMVY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rightmove in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.86) to GBX 650 ($8.72) in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $650.00.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.