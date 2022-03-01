RK Asset Management LLC Sells 2,271 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

RK Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. SEI Investments accounts for 3.4% of RK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,977,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 889,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 428,630 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 661,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.56. 1,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,130. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.92. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

