Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roche by 94.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Roche by 42.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Roche in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Roche in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Roche in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Roche Holding AG has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $52.47.

RHHBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Roche in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roche in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.81.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

