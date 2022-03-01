Rockley Photonics (RKLY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Rockley Photonics to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of RKLY stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92. Rockley Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockley Photonics by 767.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 115,085 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rockley Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.
