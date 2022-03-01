Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (ENVX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $39.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENVX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

