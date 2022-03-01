Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,513 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $12,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Rogers by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 981,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,971,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rogers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $273.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $172.21 and a 52 week high of $274.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. Rogers had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROG. downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

About Rogers (Get Rating)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.