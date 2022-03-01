Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $448.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

