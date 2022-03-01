Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saltoro Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 36,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $643,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $381,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $11,160,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $4,683,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.27. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 390.88%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FYBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.