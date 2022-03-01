Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,938 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $323,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

