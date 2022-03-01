Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.11 Million Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,582,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 119,551 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 205,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 79,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,436,000 after purchasing an additional 217,274 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSS stock opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.20. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91.

KSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kohl’s from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

