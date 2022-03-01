Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Price Target to C$32.00

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
TSE BHC opened at C$30.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of C$27.50 and a one year high of C$43.97. The firm has a market cap of C$10.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08.
