Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Price Target to C$32.00

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE BHC opened at C$30.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of C$27.50 and a one year high of C$43.97. The firm has a market cap of C$10.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

