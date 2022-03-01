Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$39.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Jamieson Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.67.

JWEL opened at C$32.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$36.84. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$32.33 and a 52-week high of C$41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

