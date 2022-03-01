Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,393,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,585,000 after buying an additional 45,368 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 19.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 23.1% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,553,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,488,000 after buying an additional 194,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 711,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,778,000 after purchasing an additional 168,410 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

NYSE:RY opened at $110.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.11. The company has a market capitalization of $156.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $85.84 and a 52-week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

