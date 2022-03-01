Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $55,713,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella stock opened at $139.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.32 and a beta of 1.30. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.62.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total value of $565,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.20.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.