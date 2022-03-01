Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stelco (TSE:STLC) Target Price to C$51.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Stelco in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Stelco to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.06.

Stelco stock opened at C$38.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.85. The company has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 3.23. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$24.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.82%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

