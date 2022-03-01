Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of KKWFF opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $34.75.
Royal Boskalis Westminster Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Boskalis Westminster (KKWFF)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.