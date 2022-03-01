Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $24.81 on Monday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,653,000 after acquiring an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 52,417 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

