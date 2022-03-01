S.A. Mason LLC Boosts Holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,285,000.

NYSEARCA PFIX opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29.

