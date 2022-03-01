S.A. Mason LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after buying an additional 86,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,307,000 after buying an additional 119,077 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ opened at $345.38 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.