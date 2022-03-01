S.A. Mason LLC Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,123 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.1% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $466.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.81 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $593.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.79.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

